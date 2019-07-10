Boat-sinking Indonesian minister dares Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg to paddle race

JAKARTA (BLOOMBERG) - An Indonesian minister, known for sinking foreign vessels intruding into the country's waters, has challenged Mr Mark Zuckerberg to a race after the Facebook Inc founder posted a picture of himself paddling on Lake Tahoe.

Maritime Affairs and Fisheries Minister Susi Pudjiastuti threw down the gauntlet to Mr Zuckerberg on Instagram in response to a post that showed him on a paddle board on Lake Tahoe, with the sun setting in the backdrop.

Ms Susi said she would love to challenge Mr Zuckerberg to a "paddle race and win 10 per cent of Facebook."

The minister said she would sell the shares and use the money to buy a "few big patrol vessels" to protect Indonesian waters from illegal fishing.

She would also purchase thousands of new fishing boats for Indonesian fishermen so that they can "go fishing more and better", she said in comments that generated more than 5,000 responses on the social media platform and were liked by more 55,000 users.

Ms Susi said she would sell the shares back to Mr Zuckerberg.

Facebook and Mr Zuckerberg haven't responded to the minister's challenge, though several netizens urged the Facebook chief executive to do so, the Jakarta Post reported. Facebook didn't immediately respond to a request for comments from Bloomberg on Wednesday (July 10).

A high-school dropout with a straight-talking reputation, Ms Susi has led a crackdown on illegal fishing in Indonesian waters with authorities seizing and destroying hundreds of boats, some of which have been blown up, as a warning to intruders.

Her efforts have been credited with boosting fish stocks, which rose by about 15 per cent to 6.2 million tons over three years as of the third quarter of 2018, according to official data.