Malaysia GE: Mahathir says BN delaying announcement of results, unlikely to form government

PETALING JAYA - Malaysia's one-time prime minister turned opposition leader Mahathir Mohamad has accused ruling coalition Barisan Nasional (BN) of deliberately trying to delay the announcement of results.

Tun Dr Mahathir said at a press conference on Wednesday (May 9) night that opposition pact Pakatan Harapan (PH) has "practically" clinched 112 of the 222 seats, which will allow them to control the Parliament, but the Election Commission is refusing to endorse the results.

Dr Mahathir said that counting in many constituencies has finished.

​"But the officer concerned refused to sign the form. Because of that, the official announcement can't be made," he told ​a packed press conference at ​the ​Sheraton Hotel in Petaling Jaya.

"There is some hanky panky being done to frustrate the people.

​"This isn't fake news. You can't take me to court for fake news​," said Dr Mahathir, who was accompanied by former deputy prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin and Selangor Chief Minister Azmin Ali​.

​Referring to BN, Dr Mahathir said: ​"They are left far behind​" and that ​"​t​he likelihood is that they would not be forming the government​".

"We believe certain meetings are being held. And we worry what's the intention of these meetings," he said, adding that the meetings involved "big names".

"We hope and pray that the people respect law and order. This is very serious."

​Dr Mahathir, who was speaking at about 11.30pm, said: "​The time is very late now. By now we would know who’s winning or losing. But there’s a deliberate attempt to delay by not signing the form​.

"It would seem that we have practically achieved that figure of 112. And the figure for BN is very much less than that. There’s no way they can catch up​.​"

​The former prime minister, who won the seat he contested in Langkawi, claimed PH has won six states, namely Penang, Selangor, Melaka, Negeri Sembilan, Johor and ​K​edah.

"I would like to see the King after what’s happened, but question is whether he would like to see me. Without releasing the results, I can’t go to see the King," Dr Mahathir said.

"The Election Commission is not doing their duty and is holding back the results," he added.