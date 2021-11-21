BN may go for snap GE after landslide win in Melaka polls

Malaysia Bureau Chief
With Najib leading BN's charge, the win could shake up Umno's top leadership and press PM Ismail to swiftly call a general election.PHOTO: THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK
  • Published
    1 hour ago
KUALA LUMPUR - Barisan Nasional's (BN) landslide win in Melaka on Saturday (Nov 20) is set to force a deep recalibration of Malaysia's already fluid political landscape, especially for the victorious coalition's lynchpin party Umno.

With former premier Najib Razak leading BN's charge, the landslide win could shake up Umno's top leadership and press Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob to swiftly call a general election and secure a return to dominance for the grand old party.

