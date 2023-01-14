News analysis

Blocking top leadership contest a double-edged sword for Umno

Ram Anand
Malaysia Correspondent
Umno's blocking of election for its top two leadership posts paves the way for party president Zahid Hamidi to remain in the top position. PHOTO: BERNAMA
Updated
41 sec ago
Published
18 min ago
KUALA LUMPUR - Umno’s blocking of election for its top two leadership posts threatens to raise more questions on Zahid Hamidi’s legitimacy as party chief and worsen a deep rift within Malaysia’s longest ruling party.

Delegates to Umno’s general assembly voted in favour of a no-contest motion for the post of president and deputy president ahead of the party polls. This paves the way for Zahid to remain in the top position despite efforts by party rivals to remove him since he led the party to its worst electoral performance in November’s general election, where it won only 30 seats in the 222-strong legislature.

