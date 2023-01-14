Blocking top leadership contest a double-edged sword for Umno

KUALA LUMPUR - Umno’s blocking of election for its top two leadership posts threatens to raise more questions on Zahid Hamidi’s legitimacy as party chief and worsen a deep rift within Malaysia’s longest ruling party.

Delegates to Umno’s general assembly voted in favour of a no-contest motion for the post of president and deputy president ahead of the party polls. This paves the way for Zahid to remain in the top position despite efforts by party rivals to remove him since he led the party to its worst electoral performance in November’s general election, where it won only 30 seats in the 222-strong legislature.