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A forensic police officer examining a broken window at the scene of a fatal blaze at a pub in Bangkok on July 13.

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BANGKOK – Investigators on July 13 combed through the wreckage of a huge fire at a Bangkok bar that killed at least 27 people and injured dozens, in Thailand’s worst blaze in a bar in almost two decades.

People ran screaming out of the venue on the outskirts of the Thai capital on the night of July 12 as flames shot out of the entrance, several with their clothing burnt or ablaze.

Journalists arrived at the scene later to see several body bags on the ground outside the Rong Beer Na Lat Phrao bar and restaurant, as well as odd shoes scattered by the back door, left behind in the panic.

“Everybody was running, squeezing into one another ,” recalled Athipat “Ice” Wijarn, whose band was on stage when the fire broke out at around 11pm on July 12 ( midnight , Singapore time).

The lights went out, and they noticed smoke coming from the electrical circuit on the wall behind them, he told Thai talk show Hone-Krasae.

As he crawled towards the exit, he said, “there was an explosion, and I got hit at the back of my head. I felt the heat and the burn”.

The keyboardist, Kwang, and the band’s singer, Breeze, both died.

Athipat said Breeze, his girlfriend, “did not suffer any burn wounds. It looked like she was just sleeping”.

Journalists later saw flowers left on a burnt-out electric keyboard.

Forensic police on July 13 began their work in the gutted venue which had its windows blown out.

Investigators sought to establish what caused the fire and why it was so deadly.

“The fire spread very quickly, reaching up to the ceiling. Smoke was likely the main cause of death,” Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt told reporters at the scene.

Twenty-seven people died and 73 were injured, with 41 in hospital, including 25 in intensive care, according to the Erawan Emergency Centre.

It was the deadliest fire in Thailand since a blaze tore through Bangkok’s Santika club during New Year celebrations in 2009, killing 67 people and injuring more than 200.

‘Blind spots’

National police chief Kitrat Panphet said his investigators were hoping to speak to the owner of Rong Beer Na Lat Phrao, who is currently in intensive care in hospital.

“Most of the people who died were found in the toilets. When the fire broke out, they panicked. There were no lights,” Kitrat told reporters.

Police are examining if the exit doors were accessible, he said, noting that one was obstructed by a shelf, meaning only one person at a time could pass through.

They are also looking at the electrical wiring in the 50-year-old building and whether any decorations may have fuelled the fire, he said.

“We presume it is carelessness,” Kitrat said.

Among those who died in a fatal fire at a pub in Bangkok on July 12 were the singer and keyboardist of the band playing that night. PHOTO: REUTERS

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, who earlier visited the scene, said initial inquiries suggested that there were “blind spots” without a visible fire escape route.

He urged everyone to wait for the official findings, but added: “There will be no leniency if any laws have been broken.”

Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul visiting the site of the deadly pub fire in Bangkok on July 13. PHOTO: REUTERS

‘Loud screaming’

Ten of the victims have been identified so far, nine of them Thai and one from Laos.

Laotian tourist Kan Kutirat, who was in the bar at the time, said he “heard loud screaming from a lot of people inside – chaos happened”.

“I never experienced anything like this before,” he said. “The images are still stuck in my mind.”

Motorbike taxi driver Surin Jaiharn said he saw the fire burst into the street from the bar door.

He helped about five people fleeing with burnt and blistering skin, while another driver carried a victim away from the danger.

“I feel depressed. I saw many deaths, and I do not know the fate of the people I helped,” Surin, 45, said.

Speaking to reporters, Anutin assured the victims and their families they would “receive the best possible care”.

Senior Justice Ministry official Triyarith Temahivong pledged 300,000 baht (S$11,600) for the family of each victim who died and up to 80,000 baht for medical costs for each injured person.

Thailand’s approach to health and safety regulations, particularly in its bars and nightclubs, has long raised concerns.

In 2022, 25 people died after a fire ripped through the Mountain B nightclub in Thailand’s eastern Chonburi province. AFP