‘Block Out’ movement spreads to Malaysia; Michelle Yeoh among celebs targeted for Gaza stance

A Malaysian take on the United States’ “Block Out 2024” movement has put about 30 influential names – such as Academy Award-winning star Michelle Yeoh and actress Neelofa – on lists of local celebrities to be blocked on social media.

The campaign aims to punish influential Malaysian celebrities who are perceived to have stayed silent on the Gaza crisis and who have continued supporting brands with ties to Israel.

Prominent names on the lists include comedian Sheila Rusly, singer and businesswoman Mira Filzah, as well as artiste Janna Nick.

One list in a TikTok post on May 12 has garnered over 782,000 views in three days. Another list posted a day later on Facebook has received 5,600 shares.

“Just boycott all of them, they’re supposed to use their influence to pressure the government to firmly intervene in Palestinian affairs. But all of them have stayed silent,” commented a TikTok user.

The movement has received varying responses, with some celebrities and citizens voicing their disagreement with the movement.

On May 12, singer Naim Daniel – whose name was not on the boycott list – posted on X criticising the movement.

“You’re condemning... as if you have not learnt the religious etiquette to not be excessive.

“May we not be among the ‘most extreme’ group,” said the 27-year-old. The post has since been deleted, following criticism from netizens.

According to Harian Metro, Mr Naim on May 15 filed a police report against a netizen who threatened to “slaughter” the singer’s parents if he met them.

Some netizens have slammed the movement for straying from its intended purpose.

“The (movement) in Malaysia literally went wrong. If you want to block, just block quietly... There’s no need to insult and curse out celebrities or influencers,” said an X user.

Meanwhile, other celebrities targeted in the campaign, including actress Daiyan Trisha, have rushed to issue statements clarifying their stance and efforts to support Palestinians.

In an X post on May 13, Ms Daiyan shared receipts allegedly for donations made out by her to relief organisations.

According to her post, RM25,000 (S$7,170) was each donated to four organisations, namely Mercy Malaysia, Global Peace Mission Malaysia, Cinta Gaza Malaysia and Viva Palestina Malaysia.

The movement first began in response to the Met Gala on May 6, which saw influencer Hailey Kalil lip-synching “let them eat cake” – a phrase notoriously associated with Marie Antoinette that symbolises the callous disregard by18th century French aristocrats of the poor.