Blind in Malaysia not spared by scammers, lose more than $430k to ‘investment fund’

PETALING JAYA - For 62-year-old visually impaired retiree Loh Kong Ken, all he longed for was to have enough savings to put food on the table and ensure he is financially independent in his golden years.

Having just retired as a private university’s student affairs’ coordinator in late 2020, Mr Loh had pondered on how he would keep up with the rising cost of living by solely relying on his Employees Provident Fund (EPF) savings, the equivalent of Singapore’s Central Provident Fund in Malaysia.

When he learnt from friends in his community that there was an investment fund paying out between 6 per cent and 8 per cent in returns per month, he was drawn to it.

“A few of them invested in this fund known as Cooper Markets, purportedly a forex trading company that had been operating since 2018, and they bragged about the high returns it paid out,” he told The Star.

“I did some research and waited six months before I withdrew RM100,000 (S$28,800) and joined the scheme.”

Mr Loh then encouraged his 58-year-old wife to follow suit after seeing lucrative returns, and she matched her husband’s sum using her EPF savings.

He had planned to hold their funds for about a year to double them before withdrawing all.

However, on a fateful day in June 2021, just about six months after they had invested, the balance of their funds was suddenly in the negative.

“They had pulled the ‘kill switch’,” he said sadly.

What followed were frantic calls and enquiries to the fund operators that went unanswered.

Mr Loh was among 30 people, mostly aged above 55 from the visually impaired community, who had collectively lost about RM1.5 million after investing between RM5,000 and RM100,000 in the scam fund.

The fund they were involved with, CP Markets (Cooper Markets) Malaysia, was in January 2021 listed in the Malaysia Securities Commission’s Investor Alert List, an advisory to the public against investing with a company that is not licensed or approved by the commission.

Mr Mohd Moktar Soon, 68, a retired telephonist, said he was initially sceptical of the scheme but ended up losing RM85,000.

“I sold my house and spent a large chunk of the money to invest in the fund. By the time I realised it was a scam, it was too late. We learnt that the live trading platform application we were told to monitor was rigged.

“I am still reeling from the disappointment and regret. I hope someone will help us at least recover part of our losses,” he said.