Blind graduate in Malaysia earns his degree

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

Mr Toh Khai Shern celebrates with his family at his convocation ceremony.

DeeperDive is a beta AI feature. Refer to full articles for the facts.

GEORGE TOWN – Coding in near darkness, guided only by sound and determination, Mr Toh Khai Shern has achieved what once seemed impossible – graduating with a Bachelor of Software Engineering (Honours) with merit.

Born with congenital blindness that progressively worsened, the 27-year-old currently has only about 20 per cent vision, limited to light and shadows.

Yet, he navigated complex coding assignments, coursework and exams using screen reader software that converts on-screen text into speech.

One of his toughest challenges was a mathematics subject that required drawing graphs.

“I found it very challenging. But my teacher helped me, and I found a website that can draw graphs using code.

“As long as I understand the concept and the code, I can draw the graph,” he said.

Mr Toh enrolled at Tunku Abdul Rahman University of Management and Technology (TAR UMT) in 2022 after ­completing his diploma at DISTED College, and was among 372 ­graduates at the Penang campus’ convocation ceremony on April 18 .

Throughout his studies, classmates helped him move around campus, while lecturers ensured he could keep pace with lessons.

Behind his success are his parents, who run a chicken rice business and supported him every step of the way.

Despite his achievement, Mr Toh acknowledged that entering the job market may not be easy, adding that he does not plan to pursue a master’s degree for now.

The ceremony, held at Dewan Tan Sri Loh Boon Siew in Tanjung Bungah, was opened by TAR UMT vice-president Say Sok Kwan, followed by the conferment of degrees and diplomas, award presentations and a valedictorian speech.

As families and friends filled the hall, applauding each graduate, Mr Toh drew one of the loudest ovations – a fitting tribute to a journey defined not by limitations, but by resilience. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK