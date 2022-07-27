Blackouts reported in Kuala Lumpur and Klang Valley, including in KLIA

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Areas throughout Malaysia's Klang Valley are reportedly experiencing power disruptions on Wednesday (July 27).

The Klang Valley encompasses the capital Kuala Lumpur and areas in surrounding Selangor state. Places that have reported confirmed blackouts include Bangsar, Cheras, Shah Alam and beyond.

Malaysians have taken to Twitter to complain about the electricity cut, with some mentioning places in Negri Sembilan and Perak as also experiencing the same.

The blackout also affected the main terminal of Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA).

In a post on Twitter, the airport said: "We are sorry that KLIA main terminal building is currently experiencing power supply interruption.

"Our engineering team is communicating closely with TNB (Tenaga Nasional Berhad) to resolve the matter."

In a statement on its official Facebook account, Tenaga Nasional Berhad, Malaysia's largest utility company, said that it is aware of the blackouts.

"There has been a disruption in the electricity supply in several areas. Our technical team is currently identifying the cause and we are working to restore the power supply," it said.

"We apologise for any difficulties experienced by our users due to this disruption."