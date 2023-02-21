Black cobra caught at Malaysia PM Anwar’s home in Kajang

KUALA LUMPUR - An uninvited guest showed up at the residence of Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Monday evening, but it has been captured by the Malaysian Civil Defence Force.

The guest, a 1m-long cobra weighing about 800g, was spotted near the guard post of Datuk Seri Anwar’s home in Bandar Sungai Long, Kajang, reported Bernama news agency.

Hulu Langat civil defence officer Mior Norazlan Safian said one of the prime minister’s five security officers spotted the snake and called the civil defence force at about 7.30pm.

Four civil defence officers rushed to the scene and managed to capture the snake with special equipment.

The team also posted pictures of them with Mr Anwar and his wife, Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, on social media after the operation.