Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight skids off runway at Yangon International Airport

YANGON (THE DAILY STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK, AFP) - Eleven people, including the pilot, were injured as a plane slid off a runway while landing at Yangon International Airport in Myanmar on Wednesday (May 8) evening, police said, as a freak storm hit the city.

The flight BG060, carrying 33 passengers, skidded off the runway while landing at the airport around 6.20pm due to bad weather, Mr Shakil Meraj, general manager for public relations at Biman, told The Daily Star.

Images on Facebook showed a crumpled Biman Bangladesh Airlines plane lying on the grass at the side of the runway.

An AFP photographer saw an injured woman being carried to an ambulance on a stretcher.

“One pilot, an air hostess and nine passengers were slightly injured,” a police officer at the airport told AFP, asking not to be named.

“It happened near Terminal 3 where it fell onto the cargo runway as it landed,” he added, saying that the nose and both wings were damaged.

Yangon International Airport did not confirm the crash but announced that heavy rain had caused them to suspend “runway operations until further notice”.

Other incoming flights were diverted to the capital Naypyidaw.

People on board were from Bangladesh, Myanmar, Canada, China, India, France and Switzerland.

Civilian airline accidents are relatively rare in Myanmar although there has been a series of crashes of military aircraft. Three fighter pilots were killed last year in three separate crashes.

Bad weather caused a military plane to crash into the Andaman sea in 2017 with 122 people on board, one of the deadliest aviation accidents in the country’s history.

Photos at Yangon International Airport today evening, Biman Airline flight slipped off runway at Yangon International Airport today evening. pic.twitter.com/BWWtthyJhX — KyawWin (@mrkyawwin) May 8, 2019