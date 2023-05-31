Billion Dollar Whale author says 1MDB suspect Jho Low under house arrest in China, not Macau

PETALING JAYA - Alleged 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal mastermind Jho Low is suspected to be in Shanghai, said an author of the book that documented the Malaysian fugitive’s role in the financial fraud linked to Malaysia’s sovereign wealth fund, amid news that one of his associates has died.

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) had earlier confirmed it suspected Low was in gambling haven and Chinese special administrative region Macau, in a written response to the Al Jazeera news network.

However, Billion Dollar Whale co-author Bradley Hope on Tuesday claimed that Low is in fact under house arrest in Shanghai.

“Jho Low was in Macau a lot from 2015-2018, as well as Hong Kong Kong, Shenzhen & Thailand but after Najib (Razak)’s electoral defeat his movements were more restricted to the mainland.

“We at @WhaleHunting_ believe he’s under house arrest in Shanghai,” he tweeted.

The report also revealed that Kee Kok Thiam, who was arrested and released by the MACC earlier this month, was one of several individuals who confirmed with authorities that fugitive financier Low was in Macau, along with a few others wanted in the investigation tied to the insolvent Malaysian fund 1MDB.

Kee died on Monday due to a stroke, said his lawyers on Wednesday.

Malaysia’s Sin Chew daily said that a check at the Jinjang Funeral Parlour in Kepong confirmed Kee’s brief wake on Tuesday, with the funeral held on Wednesday morning.

Several people who were present and believed to be family members, said they “know nothing” when approached.

Kee was arrested upon arriving in Kuala Lumpur on May 3, having overstayed his visa in Macau. He was released by the anti-graft regulator after having his statement recorded.

According to the obituary, Kee, 56, will be cremated at the Kepong Crematorium in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday.

Kee was said to be one of Low’s close associates.

Malaysian authorities have been trying for years to repatriate Low, who was first charged in absentia in 2018 by a Malaysian court with eight counts of money laundering and then issued a warrant of arrest for his alleged role in orchestrating the 1MDB fraud.

Low publicly declared his innocence that same year.