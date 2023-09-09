Big money, but little progress on South China Sea dispute, Myanmar crisis at Asean talks

JAKARTA – The regional summit of South-east Asian leaders concluded on Thursday with some strides made towards tackling the Myanmar crisis, little progress on the South China Sea territorial dispute, and a whopping US$38 billion (S$52 billion) worth of deals in the bag, analysts say.

Expectations were high that Indonesia – chair of the Association of South-east Asian Nations (Asean) in 2023 – would make breakthroughs in resolving the Myanmar conflict, given its vocal criticisms against the atrocities committed there after a military coup in 2021 wrested power from the democratically elected government. Indonesia is also a founding member of the 10-nation grouping, and the biggest.