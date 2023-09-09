News analysis

Big money, but little progress on South China Sea dispute, Myanmar crisis at Asean talks

Arlina Arshad
Indonesia Bureau Chief
At the summit, Asean leaders reviewed the implementation of the peace plan adopted in 2021, and maintained it will be the main reference in ending the crisis. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
5 sec ago
Published
5 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

JAKARTA – The regional summit of South-east Asian leaders concluded on Thursday with some strides made towards tackling the Myanmar crisis, little progress on the South China Sea territorial dispute, and a whopping US$38 billion (S$52 billion) worth of deals in the bag, analysts say.

Expectations were high that Indonesia – chair of the Association of South-east Asian Nations (Asean) in 2023 – would make breakthroughs in resolving the Myanmar conflict, given its vocal criticisms against the atrocities committed there after a military coup in 2021 wrested power from the democratically elected government. Indonesia is also a founding member of the 10-nation grouping, and the biggest.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top