Biden, Widodo to unveil $27.3 billion deal to wean Indonesia off coal

BALI - US President Joe Biden and Indonesian President Joko Widodo will announce a climate finance deal providing US$20 billion (S$27.37 billion) to help Indonesia pivot away from coal power.

The funding deal, brokered between the US, Indonesia and Japan, is set to be outlined on Tuesday on the sidelines of the Group of 20 (G-20) summit in Bali, following more than a year of talks.

It is the largest single climate finance transaction ever, according to a senior US Treasury Department official.

Under the package, Indonesia will commit to capping carbon dioxide releases from its electricity sector at 290 megatonnes by 2030 - an emissions peak that will apply not just to its conventional grid, but also power suppliers for industrial facilities.

The country will also establish a goal of reaching net-zero emissions in the power sector by 2050 and commit to boost deployment of renewable energy so that it comprises at least 34 per cent of all power generation by the end of this decade.

More than 10 gigawatts of localised power systems in Indonesia are set to be redirected to renewables instead of coal, according to a State Department official who requested anonymity to preview the announcement.

Some of the funding could go toward renegotiating debt for existing coal plants, with the goal of retiring them early.

The effort “can truly transform Indonesia’s power sector from coal to renewables and support significant economic growth”, US Special Presidential Envoy for Cimate John Kerry said.

“At every step, Indonesia has communicated the importance of building a clean economy that works for the people of Indonesia and attracts investment. Together, we have a shared vision for that goal.”

US$600 billion need

The financing commitment - known as a “just energy transition partnership,” or JETP - chips away at the estimated US$600 billion that South-east Asia’s largest economy will need to phase out coal-based electricity in favour of a grid powered by renewables with the capacity to connect the next generation of electric vehicles.

Indonesia has said solar, geothermal and nuclear energy will be crucial to its goal of reaching net-zero carbon emissions by 2060.

Under the pact, it is moving up its net-zero goal for the power sector to 2050. Indonesian state power firm Perusahaan Listrik Negara also has set a goal to double the share of renewables in its energy mix by 2025.

Indonesia had previously planned to shut all its coal plants by 2055. Under the arrangement, the country’s emissions will peak in 2030 - seven years earlier and at an amount about 25 per cent less than previously expected, according to the senior Treasury official.

Details of the financial package are to be developed over the next three to six months, with the US$20 billion split between government dollars and private finance.