Biden to meet Philippine President Marcos in White House as China tensions escalate

MANILA – United States President Joe Biden is welcoming Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr to the White House on May 1, with their meeting set against the backdrop of heightened tensions with China.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the two leaders will discuss their countries’ efforts to uphold international law and promote a free and open Indo-Pacific, where Beijing is exerting its influence.

They will review opportunities to deepen economic ties and tackle issues such as clean energy transition, climate change and human rights.

“During the visit, President Biden will reaffirm the United States’ iron-clad commitment to the defence of the Philippines, and the leaders will discuss efforts to strengthen the longstanding US-Philippines alliance,” Ms Jean-Pierre added.

The two leaders first met in September 2022 on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, where Mr Marcos raised mention of China’s rising military aggression in the South China Sea. Manila and Beijing have competing claims over the disputed waterway.

The White House announcement came amid China’s displeasure over the Marcos government giving the US access to four more military bases under the Enhanced Defence Cooperation Agreement (Edca), three of which are in two northern Philippine provinces only hundreds of kilometres from Taiwan.

Forged in 2014, the agreement allows the US to rotate troops, bring in equipment and hold joint exercises with their Philippine counterparts in nine mutually agreed upon military bases in the Philippines.

Philippine and US military forces are also currently holding their largest war games yet, aiming to highlight their maritime defence capabilities. The joint exercise will run until April 28.

The White House’s press release was made on the same day Chinese State Councillor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang arrives in Manila to meet Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo.

Experts see the Edca expansion as a means for the US and the Philippines to deter China’s growing military aggression in the Taiwan Strait and the South China Sea.

Though the Philippines has no diplomatic relations with Taiwan, Manila would be caught in the crossfire should tensions escalate between Taipei and Beijing.

Manila has said it will not interfere in China’s domestic affairs, and that it will not be used by a third party to advance their cause.

Chinese Ambassador Huang Xilian drew criticism last week for telling the Philippines that if it genuinely cares about the safety of Filipino workers in Taiwan, it should “oppose Taiwan independence” instead of stoking tensions in the region by expanding the Edca.