Biden to join Asean summit, renewing US' involvement since Trump skipped after 2017

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN (REUTERS) - United States President Joe Biden will take part in a virtual summit with the Asean on Tuesday (Oct 26), the first time in four years Washington will engage at the top level with a bloc it sees as key to its strategy of pushing back against China.

The US embassy in Brunei said Mr Biden will lead the US delegation for the Asean-United States summit, part of a series of Asean leaders' meetings this week.

The White House said Mr Biden would discuss the "enduring" US commitment to Asean's central role in regional affairs and new initiatives to strengthen the US strategic partnership with the bloc, "as we work together to end the Covid-19 pandemic, address the climate crisis, promote economic growth, and address a range of other regional challenges and opportunities".

The US has not joined the meetings at the presidential level since Mr Biden's predecessor Donald Trump attended an Asean-US meeting in Manila in 2017.

Analysts say Mr Biden's meeting with the 10-nation bloc reflects his administration's efforts to engage allies and partners in a collective effort to push back against China.

US officials, however, have not made specific mention of China in the run-up to the meeting as they work to set up a virtual summit between Mr Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping later this year.

They expect MrBiden to focus on collaboration on Covid-19 vaccine distribution, climate, supply chains and infrastructure.

He is also expected to assure Asean that a recent US focus on engagement with India, Japan and Australia in the so-called Quad grouping and a deal to supply Australia with nuclear-powered submarines are not intended to supplant Asean's central regional role.

Mr Edgard Kagan, senior director for East Asia at the White House National Security Council, stressed last week that Washington does not see the Quad as "an Asian Nato (North Atlantic Treaty Organisation)" and that it was not intended to compete with Asean.

He said Washington had an interest in working with Asean to ensure supply-chain resilience, on climate, and to address"common challenges on maritime issues" - an apparent reference to China's broad claims in the disputed South China Sea.

"This will be Biden's first meeting with the leaders of Asean as president, so he will want to assure them that Southeast Asia matters to his administration," said Mr Murray Hiebert, a South-east Asia expert with Washington's Centre for Strategic and International Studies think tank.

Mr Hiebert said Asean leaders would be anxious to hear of any US plans to step up provision of Covid-19 vaccines to the region, which has been hard hit by the pandemic, and how Washington plans to engage on trade, investment and infrastructure.

Mr Biden has given no sign of any plan to return to a regional trade framework Mr Trump withdrew from in 2017, and an Asian diplomat, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the lack of an economic element in US regional engagement was a major gap.

"The piece that is most important for the region, is the economic piece," the diplomat said. "We're kind of stuck in that the region says: You've put in place a strategic sort of competitive structure with China, but this doesn't benefit the region at all. And, meanwhile, all of us have got economic relationships growing with China."

The Asean meetings will take place without Myanmar military leader Min Aung Hlaing, who overthrew a civilian government on Feb 1 - a rare exclusion for a grouping usually known for non-interference.

Mr Kagan called this a significant step but said more needed to be done to address the challenges Myanmar is facing.