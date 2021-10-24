Letter From Manila

Bicycles: A boredom buster and lifeline amid pandemic

Curbs and checkpoint bottlenecks have meant that the humble bike is what enables people to get to work and back, and get healthier too

Raul Dancel‍ Philippines Correspondent In Manila
  • Published
    1 hour ago
The lowly bicycle has helped millions of Filipinos cope with the Covid-19 pandemic, allowing front-line health workers to get to hospital to save lives, fishmongers to go door to door, and many others who just want to get some much-needed sun and exercise.

"They say we Filipinos are resilient… For this pandemic, I don't think there's a more fitting symbol of that resilience than the bicycle," said Mr Melvin Ayensa, 58, an artist and a long-time bike-riding advocate.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on October 24, 2021, with the headline 'Bicycles: A boredom buster and lifeline amid pandemic'. Subscribe
