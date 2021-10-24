For Subscribers
Letter From Manila
Bicycles: A boredom buster and lifeline amid pandemic
Curbs and checkpoint bottlenecks have meant that the humble bike is what enables people to get to work and back, and get healthier too
The lowly bicycle has helped millions of Filipinos cope with the Covid-19 pandemic, allowing front-line health workers to get to hospital to save lives, fishmongers to go door to door, and many others who just want to get some much-needed sun and exercise.
"They say we Filipinos are resilient… For this pandemic, I don't think there's a more fitting symbol of that resilience than the bicycle," said Mr Melvin Ayensa, 58, an artist and a long-time bike-riding advocate.