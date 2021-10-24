Bicycles: A boredom buster and lifeline amid pandemic

The lowly bicycle has helped millions of Filipinos cope with the Covid-19 pandemic, allowing front-line health workers to get to hospital to save lives, fishmongers to go door to door, and many others who just want to get some much-needed sun and exercise.

"They say we Filipinos are resilient… For this pandemic, I don't think there's a more fitting symbol of that resilience than the bicycle," said Mr Melvin Ayensa, 58, an artist and a long-time bike-riding advocate.