Between duty and danger: Indonesia’s bold peacekeeping push in Gaza
- Indonesia plans to send up to 8,000 peacekeepers to Gaza as a deputy commander in the multinational ISF for strictly humanitarian tasks.
- Indonesian peacekeepers face extreme volatility and risks, requiring mental discipline, impartiality, and courage, drawing on past Lebanon mission experience.
- As ISF deputy commander, Indonesia navigates complex international politics outside UN frameworks, balancing humanitarian goals with avoiding mission creep.
JAKARTA – War has left Gaza in ruins, with neighbourhoods flattened and hundreds of thousands of people displaced. As aid agencies battle to contain hunger and disease, attention is turning to the question of what comes next: Who will secure the territory and prevent a return to violence, and under what rules?
Indonesia is stepping into that uncertainty. South-east Asia’s largest country plans to send up to 8,000 peacekeeping troops as part of a proposed multinational stabilisation force. Jakarta will serve as a deputy commander of the International Stabilisation Force (ISF), and has said it will focus strictly on humanitarian tasks.