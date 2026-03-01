Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto (right), seen here with US President Donald Trump, told reporters that advance teams could be dispatched to Gaza within one or two months to assess security conditions on the ground.

– War has left Gaza in ruins, with neighbourhoods flattened and hundreds of thousands of people displaced. As aid agencies battle to contain hunger and disease, attention is turning to the question of what comes next: Who will secure the territory and prevent a return to violence, and under what rules?

Indonesia is stepping into that uncertainty. South-east Asia’s largest country plans to send up to 8,000 peacekeeping troops as part of a proposed multinational stabilisation force. Jakarta will serve as a deputy commander of the International Stabilisation Force (ISF), and has said it will focus strictly on humanitarian tasks.