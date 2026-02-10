‘Best to leave before 8am’: Malaysian highway operator urges motorists to plan their journeys

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

An estimated 2.2 million vehicles are expected to travel the network operated by PLUS on peak days in the upcoming festive season.

SUNGAI BULOH – As the festive season approaches, motorists using the Malaysian highway operator PLUS’ network are being urged to make greater use of the MyPLUS-Travel Time Advisory (MyPLUS-TTA) application to better plan their journeys.

Currently, adoption of the application remains at about 30 per cent of daily highway users, despite an estimated 2.2 million vehicles expected to travel the network on peak days.

PLUS Malaysia Bhd managing director Nik Airina Nik Jaffar said the digital application, introduced three years ago, is a key tool in the company’s strategy to help motorists plan trips and choose optimal travel times, particularly during peak and festive periods.

“To date, only about 30 per cent of highway users are utilising the application. Imagine if more than 50 per cent did. I am confident it would significantly improve traffic flow,” she said during a press conference after the PLUS Central Region media tour at the Sungai Buloh rest and service area.

“Based on our data, the best time to start a journey is before 8am, while traffic typically peaks around 10am, depending on the point of origin.”

The latest MyPLUS-TTA schedule can be accessed via the PLUS mobile application, which allows users to select the most optimal travel times on PLUS highways and the East Coast Expressway 2 from Feb 11 to 22.

Ms Nik Airina also encouraged the public to use MyPLUS-TTA to help reduce congestion during the Chinese New Year festive ­season as well as the start of Ramadan.

Referring to travel patterns from Chinese New Year season in 2025, Ms Nik Airina noted that motorists experienced longer travel times when travelling ­outside the recommended MyPLUS-TTA schedule, subject to prevailing traffic conditions, ­incidents, or unforeseen circumstances.

“We urge the public to plan and organise their trips according to the MyPLUS-TTA – not only for journeys out of the Klang Valley, but also for the return journey after the holidays,” she said.

Traffic is expected to surge due to the overlap of Chinese New Year, the start of Ramadan and school holidays, with peak days projected to see up to 2.2 million vehicles daily – about a 16 per cent increase over normal traffic ­volumes on PLUS-operated highways.

The projected peak outbound travel dates from the Klang Valley are Feb 12, 13 and 14, while ­traffic returning to the Klang Valley is expected to build between Feb 20 and 22.

To manage the surge, PLUS will activate Smart Lanes at 32 locations nationwide, from the northern to southern regions, particularly during peak days from Feb 12 to 14.

“The Smart Lane initiative ­temporarily opens the emergency lane as an additional traffic lane under controlled conditions, increasing capacity at critical stretches.

“Motorists are reminded not to speed when using Smart Lanes and must follow traffic instructions, drive prudently and refrain from using the emergency lane outside activated Smart Lane locations,” Ms Nik Airina said.

PLUS has also deployed 26 additional cabin toilet units at selected lay-bys and toll plazas to cater to increased usage at rest stops.

“We recommend highway users plan their journeys carefully and take advantage of public facilities such as toilets and surau available at toll plazas along the highway,” she added. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK