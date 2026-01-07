Bersatu’s Saifuddin Abdullah says he will appeal dismissal from Malaysian opposition party

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

– Datuk Seri Saifuddin Abdullah, a former top leader of Malaysian opposition party Bersatu, said he will appeal his dismissal from the party after receiving an official notice of the termination from the party’s disciplinary board on Jan 6.

Mr Saifuddin stated that the notice indicated his membership had been revoked for allegedly violating Clause 9.1.4 of the party Constitution.

However, he claimed that the disciplinary process that led to the decision did not meet the principles of natural justice.

“I attended a disciplinary hearing on Nov 6 last year at the party headquarters in Petaling Jaya, where I was investigated over several allegations, including that I had issued statements deemed to have tarnished the party and its president, criticised party leaders, called for the president to step down and questioned decisions made by the disciplinary board,” he said in a statement on Jan 7.

“During the session, I raised three key concerns which I believed should be addressed to ensure a fair process.”

The Indera Mahkota MP said he first requested that the disciplinary board chairman Mohammed Radzi Manan and committee member Sasha Lyna Abdul Latif recuse themselves owing to what he considered potential conflicts of interest.

However, he said the disciplinary board maintained that it was not a court and therefore its members were not required to withdraw.

Mr Saifuddin said he also sought clarification on the roles of the investigator and prosecutor in his case, adding that he believed these functions should be separated from the panel deciding the case.

According to him, the disciplinary board told him that the same body handled investigation, prosecution and decision-making.

His third request, he said, was for party president Muhyiddin Yassin to be called to provide clarification, as part of the case involved his alleged suggestion that Tan Sri Muhyiddin step down as president.

He said the disciplinary board did not respond to this request.

Mr Saifuddin added that he later requested a fresh hearing to take these concerns into account, but did not receive any follow-up until he was notified of his dismissal.

He also thanked party members, Perikatan Nasional supporters and others who had contacted him to express support following news of his dismissal.

Mr Saifuddin said he would be submitting his appeal to the party’s Appeals Board soon. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK