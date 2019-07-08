Bersatu, Umno presidents deny signing statutory declaration in support of Mahathir-Anwar power transition

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Two party presidents have denied signing a statutory declaration supporting Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) president Anwar Ibrahim as prime minister.

Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia's Muhyiddin Yassin and Umno's Ahmad Zahid Hamidi denied signing any statutory declaration to support the transition of power of Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad to Mr Anwar.

Both leaders slammed the fake statutory declarations that have gone viral on social media.

"I categorically deny that I have signed a statutory declaration on the transition of power of Dr Mahathir to Anwar, which went viral on social media today," Mr Muhyiddin said on his Facebook page.

The Home Minister said he has called on the police to look into the matter, adding that the fake statutory declaration was aimed at tarnishing his name.

Mr Zahid also slammed the fake post, saying that he did not sign any statutory declaration.

"I did not sign any statutory declaration. This is defamatory and made by those desperate and irresponsible to destroy me as Umno president," he said.

The former home minister said that any major decision and opinion by Umno will be made collectively and not by him alone.

Dr Mahathir had said that he will step down as Prime Minister within three years, handing over the reins to Mr Anwar,

"As far as I'm concerned, I have made a promise that I will step down and that Anwar will succeed me," he was quoted by the media.