Bersatu to seek opposition pact against BN in Malaysia's general election

KUALA LUMPUR - Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), a member of Malaysia's fragile ruling coalition, is hoping to team up with the opposition parties in a bid to stop a resurgent Umno-led Barisan Nasional (BN) from winning the next general election widely expected this year.

After seeing BN winning a supermajority in both the Melaka and Johor state elections, there is a growing consensus among the key players in Malaysia's fragmented political landscape that an electoral pact is needed for them to stand a chance against BN, which seems to have largely recovered from its shock loss at the 2018 elections, said analysts.