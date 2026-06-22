Bersatu says it will remain in opposition Perikatan Nasional despite PAS tensions

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Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin questioned the rationale behind claims that his party should leave PN.

MUAR, Johor - Bersatu will remain a component party of opposition Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition despite recent tensions with Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS), said Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin.

He said Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) had no intention of leaving the coalition and would continue to play its role within PN, even amid speculation over the future of its relationship with PAS following reports that the Islamist party had severed ties with Bersatu.

“We will remain in Perikatan. We helped build this coalition and have been part of its growth from the beginning,” he told party members during the launching of Bersatu’s election machinery for the Johor state election on the night of June 21.

The former prime minister said any decision involving the removal of a component party from PN could not be made unilaterally, as the coalition’s Constitution requires such matters to be brought before the Presidential Council and agreed upon through consensus.

Muhyiddin questioned the rationale behind claims that Bersatu should leave PN, saying the party had contributed significantly to the coalition’s formation and development.

He added that Bersatu and PN were established to champion the people’s interests and address issues affecting ordinary Malaysians, including the rising cost of living and economic pressures.

He also reiterated that Bersatu would contest the upcoming Johor and Negeri Sembilan state elections, adding that the party was prepared to use the PN logo if permitted, or its own logo should circumstances require it.

The Pagoh Member of Parliament added discussions on the matter would continue at the coalition level.

Muhyiddin also urged party members to remain united and focused on the struggle to defend the people’s welfare, saying political parties should prioritise issues affecting the rakyat rather than internal disputes.

He maintained that Bersatu’s mission since its establishment had been to uphold justice, oppose wrongdoing and provide a stronger voice for Malaysians facing economic hardship. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK