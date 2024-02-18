Bersatu needs new leaders in 1 or 2 years, says party president Muhyiddin

PETALING JAYA - Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) needs new leadership soon, says party president Muhyiddin Yassin.

He noted there are credible young leaders who can steer the ship, refuting voices within the party saying that Bersatu would not be the same without him.

“I can’t stay on for too long and I believe it is time for new leadership to take over. I think in the next one or two years. I will stay for however long I am needed. Surely, it won’t be long. A change will happen in Bersatu through a democratic system,” said Tan Sri Muhyiddin in an interview with Malaysian newspaper Sinar Harian on Feb 18.

“Bersatu is a party for the Malay struggle, not for Muhyiddin. This is the basis of my struggle since the beginning and it is being continued by the present leadership.”

Just a day after announcing in November 2023 that he would not defend his position in the party election in 2024, Mr Muhyiddin said he would be contesting for another term.

This came after the Bersatu general assembly unanimously passed a motion to reject his decision to not defend his post.

On questions about alleged infighting within Bersatu, Mr Muhyiddin dismissed it as a “difference of opinions”, adding that at times disagreements happened due to “personal problems”.

“No camps, just difference of opinion and it’s not big enough to cause a split. As a founder, I don’t want to see or be the cause of a split. This struggle will be in vain and this is not a struggle for me or certain individuals in the party, but for the Malays, Islam,” he said.

“If they (members) take this as a basic guide, it is not possible for a split to happen. Sometimes the arguments are about personal problems and we want to prevent this,” added Mr Muhyiddin.

Recent reports claimed that Bersatu is seeing a power struggle among its leaders to take over the presidency after Mr Muhyiddin steps down.

Deputy president Ahmad Faizal Azumu, however, dismissed the claim, saying the leadership has resolved important issues and is now focusing on the people’s struggles. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK