Behind Azmin's troubles, the postponed battle for Malaysia's soul

KUALA LUMPUR - Tensions are rising between Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad and his likely heir Anwar Ibrahim.

In a country where sex scandals implicating aspirants to the national leadership are nothing new, this week's circulation of a sex video purporting to show Economic Affairs Minister Azmin Ali with another man was initially seen as a regular bump.

But there is more to it. It has brought into focus the bitter factionalism within the ruling Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) and simmering tensions between the factions led by Tun Dr Mahathir and Mr Anwar.

That in turn could force the combative Dr Mahathir to assert more control over his Pakatan Harapan coalition government that is facing a serious public backlash over its failure to deliver on election pledges and turn around a sputtering economy.

But Dr Mahathir, known for his strongman style, could drive greater divisions in the fragile coalition.

Datuk Seri Azmin denies the allegations against him, calling them a "nefarious" plot to destroy his political career. Dr Mahathir has strongly defended his minister, describing the videos as "cooked up" and produced by people with political agendas.

Police arrested Mr Azmin's accuser, Mr Haziq Aziz, and released him on bail on Saturday (June 15).

But against a backdrop of a strained Anwar-Azmin dynamic in PKR, this unfolding sex scandal could spell more political grief for Malaysia.

Relations between Datuk Seri Anwar, who is the president of PKR, and his deputy, Mr Azmin, have frayed since he was released from jail shortly after the 2018 election over his conviction for sodomy.

While no one is suggesting that forces aligned to Mr Anwar are behind the carefully choreographed distribution of the video allegedly implicating Mr Azmin, there is a growing view that it is likely to revive the debate over the issue of political succession that has dogged Malaysia since the late 1990s.

Malaysia's political turmoil stemming from the debacle of state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) saw the coming together last year of forces led by Dr Mahathir and Mr Anwar - two leaders who fell out spectacularly in the late 1990s - to eject former premier Najib Abdul Razak's Barisan Nasional coalition government which had ruled the country since its independence in 1957.

The unlikely pact between Dr Mahathir's fledgling Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) and Mr Anwar's PKR was based on an equally unique deal.

Party leaders agreed that Dr Mahathir, 93, would assume the premiership for an undisclosed interim period before handing power to 70-year-old Mr Anwar. But in recent months, leaders and political operatives aligned to Mr Anwar have grown uneasy about Dr Mahathir's commitment to the handover.

Related Story Malaysia gay sex video: Azmin says he will carry on amid calls to go on leave

Dr Mahathir assurances that he will hold the position for an interim period have not satisfied the Anwar camp, which argues that Dr Mahathir has not made their boss an active member of his administration or sought his advice on key issues.

First came Mr Azmin's appointment to the newly-minted and powerful Economic Affairs portfolio just after the elections. It did not go down well because key PKR leaders aligned to Mr Anwar were appointed to less prominent portfolios.

Mr Anwar supporters have also privately baulked at key appointments to the civil service of personalities who were previously opposed to the PKR.

The instalment of feisty human rights lawyer and former PKR member Latheefa Koya two weeks as the new chief of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission has stirred more grief for them.

Ms Latheefa, who is widely seen as aligned to Mr Azmin, has long had rocky relations with Mr Anwar.

The brewing scandal around the leaked sex video allegedly implicating Mr Azmin is raising concerns that the friendly competition between the Dr Mahathir-Anwar camps could lead to open hostility, a prospect that Malaysia can ill-afford.

Both leaders have been in political face-offs in the past. But they did not start out as rivals.

Dr Mahathir, who became PM in 1981, grafted Mr Anwar - then a civil rights activist aligned to the country's Islamic opposition - into government, boosting his political clout with the dominant Malay community and sowing the seeds of Malaysia's most formidable political partnership.

When the 1998 economic crisis struck, both men differed on how to deal with it, leading to a row which culminated in Mr Anwar's sacking and jailing for corruption and sexual misconduct.

Mr Anwar was released in 2004, a year after Dr Mahathir handed power to Abdullah Ahmad Badawi, and went on to rebuild his political base.

In 2015, Mr Anwar, who had emerged as the single-biggest threat to the Najib administration, was jailed again on charges of sodomy - charges he says were trumped up to destroy his political comeback.

How Dr Mahathir's administration handles the troubles facing Mr Azmin will be closely scrutinised due to the controversies surrounding previous trials against Mr Anwar that raised questions about the rule of law and fairness of the judicial system.

It will also test the deep personal competition between the pair for control of Malaysia's soul.