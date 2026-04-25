Beggars in Kuala Lumpur growing more assertive

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A trend is emerging in Kuala Lumpur: groups of women, accompanied by young children, who are increasingly targeting passers-by for money.

KUALA LUMPUR – For many residents in the city centre of Malaysia’s Kuala Lumpur , the presence of beggars has long been a familiar sight.

However, a newer, more unsettling trend is emerging: groups of women, accompanied by young children, who are increasingly targeting passers-by for money.

Unlike the usual traditional rough sleepers, these individuals are reported to be more assertive, frequently approaching people directly to ask for alms.

Even diners are not immune to the disruption – individuals frequently enter premises to press customers for donations, ignoring repeated attempts by the staff to usher them out.

“They start appearing at about 4pm when it’s not too hot. We have repeatedly turned them away as they can disturb our customers but they keep returning,” said a restaurant cashier who declined to be named.

A writer who goes by Jenifer C. said she had an even more harrowing experience with one of the beggars.

“My friends and I were having a late lunch one day and suddenly, a lady dressed in black and came in and started going table-to-table asking for alms.

“She claimed to be from Palestine but spoke to me in Hindi. Even more suspicious was how the young child she held always seemed to be sleeping,” said Jenifer.

The woman refused to leave even though Jenifer insisted she had no cash on her.

“The restaurant owner who was present then told his employee to pack the woman a meal. He did not charge her and she left the restaurant after collecting the meal,” she said.

About 10 minutes later, another woman also with a sleeping child approached patrons at the same restaurant.

Jenifer later saw the first woman knocking on the windows of cars waiting at the traffic lights.

“It was quite dangerous as she was carrying the baby while knocking on car windows. I was worried for the baby,” she said.

Beggars are commonly seen at locations across Kuala Lumpur, like Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman, a major one-way road. PHOTO: THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

A team from The Star on April 24 also saw these individuals waiting at the nearby Masjid India mosque before the end of Friday prayers.

One woman sat patiently on the walkway with a child.

The moment the congregation began to disperse, the pair took up positions at the exit, outstretching bags to solicit donations. The child appeared to be no more than five years old.

A local resident, who asked to be identified only as Ravi, said a group of women is also often seen loitering near textile shops along Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman , a major one-way road in Kuala Lumpur.

“There are many of them doing the rounds asking for donations, and they seem to be appearing more frequently now,” he said.

These scenes are not limited to the city centre.

The presence of child beggars has also been noted at a mosque in Taman Tun Dr Ismail.

Moving in a group of four, they waited expectantly at the mosque’s entrance. The children each held out a plastic container to passers-by, silently soliciting donations.

Though it remains unclear who these individuals are or what has led them here, their growing presence has prompted many to ask whether this is a series of coincidences or a systematic operation. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK