Bears, frogs, Power Rangers: Mascots greet Malaysian primary school kids on first day of school

First-day blues were eased for many Malaysian children who started the 2024-2025 academic year on March 10 and 11 as mascots such as a Red Power Ranger, Hello Kitty, frogs, teddy bears and cats greeted them.

They welcomed the children with high-fives and hand shakes, and also took pictures with them, videos and pictures on social media showed.

The mascots were trotted out mostly to calm the nerves and ease the fears of children who are starting Year 1. There are 466,799 of them in 2024, according to Malaysia’s education ministry.

Over the years, the wailing and crying of kids who were starting Primary 1 was the norm, fraying anxious parents’ nerves.

However, in recent years, character mascots – mostly teachers dressed in costumes – have popped up at primary schools on the first day of the new school year to add a touch of fun to what could be a daunting event for both the children and their parents.