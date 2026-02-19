Beachgoers warned against touching jellyfish washed ashore in Terengganu

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

The jellyfish possesses stinging cells on its tentacles that remain active and can release toxins upon contact.

Beachgoers have been warned not to touch venomous jellyfish that have washed ashore at several beaches in Terengganu, reported Malaysian news outlet Bernama on Feb 18 .

Over the past few days, these venomous jellyfish have been found at several popular tourist locations, including Pantai Pandak in Cendering and Pantai Paka in Dungun.

This species, also known as “ubur-ubur api”, or Malay for fire jellyfish , is recognised by its translucent blue hue and a distinct gas-filled balloon-like float on its top.

It possesses thousands of stinging cells on its tentacles, according to Dr Roswati Md Amin , senior lecturer at Universiti Malaysia Terengganu’s Faculty of Science and Marine Environment.

“Even though they may look like unmoving blue plastic, their stinging cells are still active and can release toxins upon contact,” she said, adding that it is incorrect to assume that the jellyfish are harmless even though they are dead and have washed ashore.

She also advised beachgoers to wear shoes or sandals when walking along the shore.

“A sting can cause intense pain and other symptoms such as dizziness, body aches and respiratory distress.

“In certain cases, the sting can trigger severe allergic reactions, and victims must be rushed to the hospital immediately,” Dr Roswati told Bernama.

She added that due to wind and ocean currents from the n orth-east monsoon , the jellyfish is commonly found stranded on Malaysia’s east coast, especially in Terengganu , after separating from its original colonies.

Dr Roswati said: “The use of vinegar to alleviate the pain of a sting remains a subject of debate and is only suitable for certain species. However, warm water is among the recommended treatments for soothing or reducing pain.

“Fishermen or individuals engaged in fishing activities must also be cautious when handling jellyfish caught in their nets.”