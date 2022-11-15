Beachboy Biden thrives on Bali vibes

BALI – It could be the beaches and palatial hotels. It might be Chinese President Xi Jinping’s warm smile. But there is no doubt: United States President Joe Biden is enjoying his Bali Group of 20 (G-20) summit.

“I don’t think I’m going home,” Mr Biden joked to his host, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, enthusing about the beach stretching outside his hotel.

Later on Monday, at an evening press conference in a tropical garden, Mr Biden’s first words to journalists were: “Welcome to Bali.”

Said with a chuckle, he seemed to refer to what everyone was experiencing: the cocktail of humid heat, stunning decor and abundant nature that felt very far from the stiff formality of the White House.

Television journalists were using towels to mop perspiration from their faces. A chorus of crickets was so loud that even the garden waterfalls became inaudible. And the fatigue of flying to the other side of the world for back-to-back summits in Egypt, Cambodia and Bali had set in for many.

Mr Biden himself croakily admitted to having caught “a little cold”.

The overwhelming vibe for the veteran Democrat, however, was pure Bali – a sense of relief.

‘Ready to play’

Just over a week ago, Mr Biden faced the prospect of having to travel in the wake of what were forecast to be humiliating midterms election losses.

Those predictions, however, proved wrong, and he is instead spending the trip celebrating his party retaining the Senate and, more surprisingly, limiting Republican opponents to slim victories in the House.

Even better for Mr Biden, the election marked a repudiation of Donald Trump-backing Republicans and their campaign to cast doubt on US democracy.

This reinforces Mr Biden’s overarching message that his 2020 defeat of Mr Trump was no ordinary contest, but the start of an existential battle for the country’s future.

Last week’s election “sent a very strong message around the world that the United States is ready to play”, Mr Biden said.

The results signalled that “we’re going to stay fully engaged in the world and that we, in fact, know what we’re about”.