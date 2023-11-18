Batang Kali-Genting Highlands road on track for May reopening

SHAH ALAM - The Batang Kali-Genting Highlands road is expected to be reopened to the public by May 2024 after the scheduled completion of repairs in March 2024.

Selangor infrastructure and agriculture committee chairman Izham Hashim said slope repair and stabilisation work had reached almost 40 per cent progress so far.

“We started repairing the slopes on May 28, and expect it to be completed on March 29 next year. We will consider reopening the road to Genting Highlands by May next year when everything is ready.

“We have also researched the appropriate engineering method and found that the TerraLink wall system design is the most suitable for the conditions of the site (slope), which is quite narrow,” he said at the state assembly sitting yesterday, Bernama reported.

He was responding to a question from MP R. Rajiv on the status of the Batang Kali landslide tragedy in Hulu Selangor.

Mr Izham had previously said that only one lane was open, and it was restricted to workers in the Genting Highlands area.

The tragedy that happened at 2.30am on Dec 16, 2022, claimed the lives of 31 campers, including 13 children, out of a total of 92 victims, after a landslide buried the Father’s Organic Farm camping area in Batang Kali.

In October, a 143-page forensic report prepared by the Slope Engineering Branch of the Public Works Department concluded that the incident was caused by natural causes.

Rainfall and seepage flow were among two significant factors that triggered the landslide, it said. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK