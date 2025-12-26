Straitstimes.com header logo

Batam foils attempt to smuggle in 148 doctored vape pods from Malaysia

Two officers flank a man (center) suspected of trying to smuggle 148 vape pods containing etomidate from Malaysia to Indonesia on Dec 17.

PHOTO: COURTESY OF BATAM CUSTOMS AND EXCISE OFFICE

JAKARTA – The Batam Customs and Excise Office have detained a ferry passenger traveling from Malaysia over suspicions of attempting to passenger to smuggle 148 vape pods containing etomidate, which is commonly listed as a hazardous substance.

Etomidate is an anesthetic drug typically administered intravenously for short medical procedures and has the same effect as ketamine, another anesthetic that has some dissociative and psychedelic effects.

