Batam customs office uncovers new way to smuggle used clothing

An officer with the Batam Customs and Excise Office inspects luggage containing used clothing on Dec 10.

- The Batam Customs and Excise Office has acted against used apparel being imported as passenger carry-on baggage, recording 682 packages confiscated in 2025 as of Dec 8.

The modus operandi is someone taking custody of another person’s luggage and then transporting it through the international ferry port serving Batam to Singapore and Malaysia routes. An average of 56 packages were confiscated per month.

The Batam Center International Ferry Port recorded 78 violations and 358 packages of used clothing, Batam Customs chief Zaky Firmansyah said in a press release on Dec 10.

He said that in addition to being carried directly by passengers, another often-used modus operandi is asking other passengers to register checked in baggage containing used clothing under their names for a fee.

This method usually uses used luggage with uniformed size and physical features and is often used by international passengers because the payment they receive could cover their boarding fees in Malaysia or Singapore.

Previously, this method was used by smugglers to import iPhones.

Passengers holding passports issued in Batam are free from taxes and import duties when registering IMEI numbers. The tax-free facility caused a surge of passengers carrying iPhones into Batam.

Mr Zaky said the actions taken against illegal used clothing imports was in line with the finance minister’s guidance to protect the Indonesian economy and the public.

Used clothing imports are believed not only to pose a risk to public health but also to directly impact the textile industry and domestic micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

In addition to the Batam Center International Ferry Port, the used clothing import seizures were also conducted at the Harbor Bay International Ferry Port, resulting in 145 packages being confiscated, the Sekupang International Ferry Port with 159 packages confiscated, Hang Nadim International Airport and several domestic ports.

During a joint press conference with the Riau Police Special Crimes Directorate on Dec 9, the Batam Customs and Excise Office displayed 178 packages of confiscated used clothing.

Trade Ministry regulations ban the import of used clothing. Confiscated goods are categorised as state-owned goods and will be destroyed.

“The Batam Customs Office calls on the public to obey all regulations and not trade used clothing illegally,” Mr Zaky said. “The commitment to strengthen supervision and strengthen interinstitutional synergy are meant to maintain the integrity of the Batam free trade zone.” THE JAKARTA POST/ASIA NEWS NETWORK