Batam adds traffic education to school curriculum in bid to cut road accidents involving students
JAKARTA – An island-city administration in an archipelagic province has decided to incorporate traffic education into the school curriculum as part of efforts to reduce traffic accidents in the region.
The inclusion of traffic education in school curriculums was one of the police’s crucial achievements presented during the Riau Islands Police’s year-end briefing.