Barred preacher's supporters stage protests in Indonesia against S'pore

Supporters of Indonesian preacher Abdul Somad Batubara staged protests in Jakarta and Medan, North Sumatra, on Friday against Singapore's denying him entry last Monday over his history of extremist teachings.

In Medan, about 250 of the preacher's supporters first gathered at Medan Grand Mosque before marching to the Forum Nine office building, where Singapore's Consulate-General is located.

Several of them held placards that read: "Expel Singapore Ambassador", "Boycott Singapore products", "Singapore Villain's Lair", "Singapore is Malay land, not Chinese property", and "Singapore nasty and disgusting".

The protest was organised by the Alliance of North Sumatra Islamic Mass Organisations.

Somad was born in North Sumatra and lives in Pekanbaru, the capital of neighbouring Riau province, where he spends much of his time when not travelling.

In a 45-second video on Twitter, a Medan protester speaking through a loudspeaker pointed out that Somad was welcomed in Malaysia, Brunei, and other South-east Asian countries. "But, a country named Singapore expels and refuses him without any specific reason. God is great," he shouted.

A spokesman for Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in reply to media queries that demonstrations took place in the vicinity of the Singapore Embassy in Jakarta and the Consulate-General in Medan in response to Singapore's refusal of entry to Somad.

The spokesman said Indonesian law enforcement personnel were deployed to maintain safety and security, adding: "The Singapore Government is closely monitoring the situation at our overseas missions in Indonesia."

The spokesman said that Singapore's Ministry of Home Affairs had issued a statement on May 17 setting out Singapore's position on the matter. "A visitor's entry into Singapore is neither automatic nor a right. Each case is assessed on its own merits," he added. "The Singapore Government takes a serious view of any persons who advocate violence and/or espouse extremist and segregationist teachings."

Medan police chief Valentino Alfa Tatareda told The Sunday Times yesterday that 900 police officers were deployed to maintain security during the event.

He added that representatives of the protesters, along with cleric Hasan Matsum, chief of the Medan chapter of the Indonesia Ulema Council, met Singapore Consul-General Richard Grosse, at the request of the demonstrators.

In Jakarta, around 50 men and women, held a protest in front of the Singapore Embassy amid heavy rain. Some held banners, and one read: "Stop Islamophobia. Singapore apologise within 2x24 hours to the Indonesian people. Don't harass our ulema." An ulema refers to a Muslim scholar.

Police commander Agung Permana, head of the Setiabudi sub-precinct police station, said on Friday that the organiser, Islamic Union for Ideology Defence (Perisai) got police approval to hold the protest. Between 50 and 100 police officers were deployed to guard the protest, he added.

Singapore denied entry to Somad and six of his travel companions when they arrived from Batam on Monday. On his Instagram account, the preacher posted a photo and a short clip of himself at a holding area in Tanah Merah Ferry Terminal, sparking criticisms from his supporters.

Although he is one of Indonesia's most widely followed preachers, Somad has also been criticised by Indonesians, including mainstream Muslim leaders, for his comments that denigrate other faiths. Several of them have also welcomed Singapore's decision to bar him from entering the Republic.

Indonesia's Foreign Ministry spokesman said on Thursday that Indonesia acknowledges the sovereign right of every country to implement its immigration rules and accept or deny entry to foreigners.

In an interview with Karni Ilyas Club YouTube channel on Wednesday, Somad said he would not be deterred from trying to visit Singapore, as it was Malay land that was connected to his homeland, Riau.

"If I say I am deterred from visiting Singapore, it's similar to saying that I'm deterred from visiting Minangkabau, because Singapore is Malay land," he said, adding he has relatives in Singapore. "We, the people of Riau, consider Singapore part of our land," he added.