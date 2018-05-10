Barisan Nasional leaders gather at PM Najib's home for 'high-level meeting': Reports

Several Barisan Nasional leaders have gathered at Prime Minister Najib Razak's residence in the wee hours of Thursday (May 10), Malaysian media reported.

Free Malaysia Today posted a video of BN Youth Chief Khairy Jamaluddin and Mr Najib's deputy Ahmad Zahid Hamidi arriving at the Prime Minister's home in Kuala Lumpur.

When asked by reporters if it was a "long night tonight", Mr Khairy said: "Yeah. Long night."

He also told reporters: "Obviously we're going to accept the will of the people but the Prime Minister will be issuing a statement. Tomorrow we'll be having a press conference.

"Whatever it is, we need to respect the will of the people, we need to make sure the election result is respected and we move on."

According to Nikkei Markets bureau chief Jason Ng, Defence Minister Hishammudin Hussein also joined them.

Mr Najib has yet to publicly comment on the election results, while his opponent Mahathir Mohamad has held a press conference, accusing the Barisan Nasional party of deliberately attempting to delay the announcement of the results.

However, the Election Commission held a press conference after, clarifying that they were not delaying the results and were instead tallying the votes.

Mr Najib was expected to hold a press conference to address the results of the country's general election on Wednesday night, after Malaysians took to the polls to vote.

However, he did not arrive, The Star reported.

Umno later announced that BN would hold a press conference at 11am on Thursday.