Bar fire in Bangkok’s Chatuchak district kills at least 27 people

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BANGKOK - An explosive fire at a popular bar and restaurant in Thailand’s capital Bangkok has killed 27 people, the country’s prime minister and other officials said on July 13, in one of the deadliest such incidents in the tourism hub in recent years.

“We have recovered 27 bodies, others are being sent to hospital,” said Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, who visited the site of the fire that broke out at 11:57pm local time on July 12.



Thai news outlet The Bangkok Post said at least nine men and 18 women were among the dead. It added that firefighters put out the blaze near Soi Lat Phrao 1 Road in about half an hour.



Footage on Facebook showed screaming patrons fleeing the pub as flames and smoke envelope the front door before an explosion causes the flames to shoot out the exit. One patron is on fire while another emerges with clothes burnt.

Based on survivor accounts, Anutin said the pub in Bangkok’s Chatuchak district rapidly filled with smoke after a fire broke out, forcing many to run to the back of the venue near the bathrooms, but there were no fire escapes.

Another 63 people injured in the incident have been hospitalised, said Suriyachai Rawiwan, director of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration’s Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation.

“The number of deaths has stabilised at 27,” he told Reuters.



However, the city’s governor, Chadchart Sittipunt, told reporters that 22 of the 63 people injured are currently in critical condition .



Thai media outlet Khaosod said that some of the victims were tourists who were eating and drinking inside the venue when they were trapped and unable to escape.

Another Thai media outlet, The Daily News, said it was believed that tourists were unable to see the main exits as there was a power outage.

By the time the rescue workers arrived at the scene of the accident, the fire that witnesses said ignited at the front of the venue’s stage had already burnt through the area, according to Suriyachai.



“We have to wait for the police to investigate,” he added.

Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul (second from right) inspecting the situation next to fire victims' bodies outside the burned pub in Bangkok, early on July 13. PHOTO: EPA

Smoke, then an explosion and fire

Firefighter Chakrit Khongkom, 45, said he arrived on the first fire truck to see the Rong Beer Na Lat Phrao pub alight and many patrons stranded inside, several of them trying to escape from the back of the venue. The few people coming through the front of the venue were burnt.

“The fire was not that aggressive, but the smoke had engulfed 100 per cent of the venue. The smoke was everywhere,” he said. “Most of the survivors were choking on smoke.”



Body-camera footage from an emergency worker seen by Reuters shows firefighters in oxygen masks moving through the darkened remains of the pub with torches as they searched for survivors.

A rescue worker inspects the site of a deadly fire at a pub in Bangkok, Thailand, on July 13. PHOTO: REUTERS

Several victims can be seen lying prone on the floor near the pub’s toilets while rescue workers carry in stretchers.

The video also shows what appears to be the fire-damaged main room of the venue, with bar tables and stools still visible.

Rescue workers use flashlights as they inspect the site of a deadly fire at a pub in Bangkok, Thailand, on July 13. PHOTO: REUTERS

Looking inside the bar, an AFP reporter saw a row of stools and bottles of beer still on tables covered with white dust.

The smell of burned plastic lingered over the area several hours after the fire started, while most of the windows of the bar were blown out.

A small crowd of people gathered behind a cordon of metal barricades and police tape, some of them in their pyjamas.

Governor Chadchart said the pub had procured proper permits and had fire exits, but the fire spread rapidly and smoke filled the room, potentially making it hard for patrons to escape.

In the early hours of the morning, emergency personnel remained at the scene as bodies were prepared for transport and forensic teams collected evidence to help identify the victims.



Numbered bodies lay in two rows awaiting removal, surrounded by a large number of rescue workers. Firefighters stood near the pub’s entrance, its facade scorched and blackened by the blaze.

‘Smoke, no oxygen’

Motorbike taxi driver Surin Jaiharn, 45, said he saw the fire burst into the street from the bar door and helped about five people fleeing with burnt and blistering skin.

“I feel depressed. I saw many deaths and I do not know the fate of the people I helped,” Surin told AFP.

He said he used clothing to put out flames on their bodies while another driver carried a female victim away from the danger.

The live music venue has a stage, two bars and a kitchen, with a total capacity of more than 300 people, as well as four fire exits, according to a post on its Facebook page promoting a live show in July.

A band member at the venue told local media that smoke suddenly filled the room after the lights briefly went out, followed by a massive explosion and fire.

“After the explosion, I didn’t see anybody trying to run, most of them were on the floor asking for help,” he told reporters, his head still bandaged, without giving his name.

“I ran towards the door from the stage, about five metres. It was dark and there was smoke, no oxygen.”



A Laotian tourist, Kan Kutirat told AFP he was drinking alone at the bar at around 10:00pm when he noticed smoke rising near the stage.



He said: “I heard loud screaming from a lot of people inside – chaos happened.”

He shared a video on Facebook, verified by AFP, that showed patrons – several with their shirts ablaze – fleeing into the street as flames surged out the door.

“I never experienced anything like this before,” he said. “The images are still stuck in my mind.”

He said he helped carry a woman out of the bar.

On his post, he added: “I could only get one person out. I tried my best. I’m sorry.”

Thai national police said in a social media post at around 2am on July 13 that the fire had been “brought under control”.

Suriyachai said authorities had arrived five minutes after the incident was reported, but by that time “the fire had already spread through the whole area, making it quite difficult for us to get in”.

“When we went in to search, we found tables and seating blocking the way everywhere and the heat was intense,” Suriyachai told AFP.

Most of the victims’ bodies were found in a rear restroom, the official said.

Thailand’s lax approach to health and safety regulations – particularly in its bars and nightclubs – has long raised concerns.

Twenty-five people died after a fire ripped through the Mountain B nightclub in Thailand’s eastern Chonburi province in 2022.

A huge fire tore through a New Year’s Eve party at Bangkok’s Santika club in 2009, killing 67 people and injuring more than 200. REUTERS, AFP