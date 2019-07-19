Banners asking Mahathir to quit spotted in Port Dickson ahead of his arrival

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Banners asking for Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to quit and let Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim take over have been put up in Port Dickson ahead of the Prime Minister's confirmed attendance at a Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) retreat with party leaders.

The banners, which read "Mahathir letak jawatan, serah negara pada Anwar (Mahathir step down, leave the country to Anwar)" were spotted at a few places on Friday (July 19).

One was hung on a bridge while another was in Batu 4, Port Dickson, which is part of the route the Prime Minister is expected to pass through to reach the retreat.

The retreat at a five-star hotel by the beach is supposed to be a gathering of top PKR leaders and party grassroots leaders.

This will be the first time Dr Mahathir will attend a PKR retreat with the leaders since Pakatan Harapan took over the government last May.

Earlier, six PKR state leaders signed a letter of support for Mr Anwar and stated that the other eight will sign it at the retreat on Friday night.

However, a source close to PKR deputy president Azmin Ali confirmed that the Economic Affairs Minister will not attend the retreat.

This retreat comes in the wake of a political feud between Mr Anwar and Datuk Seri Azmin over a statement by the former that the latter should resign from Cabinet if he is indeed proven to be one of the two men in a viral sex video.

Dr Mahathir had said that the sex video is a political scheme to stop someone succeeding in politics.