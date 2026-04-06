Bangkok’s heat index hits dangerous levels, as authorities warn temperatures could exceed 52 deg C

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The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration urged the public to closely monitor symptoms such as dizziness, fatigue, headaches, rapid pulse or unusual sweating patterns.

– The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has warned that the city’s heat index has reached a “dangerous” level on April 6, raising significant health concerns for residents.

According to the BMA’s Environment Department, the maximum heat index recorded for the day falls within the 42 deg C to 51.9 deg C range, classified as “dangerous”, with a risk of escalating into the “very dangerous” level, which is above 52 deg C.

The authorities explained that while actual air temperatures remain around 38 deg C to 40 deg C, high humidity is pushing the “feels like” temperature significantly higher, increasing the risk of heat exhaustion and heatstroke.

The BMA urged the public to closely monitor symptoms such as dizziness, fatigue, headaches, rapid pulse or unusual sweating patterns. Anyone experiencing such signs should immediately move to a shaded or air-conditioned area and rest.

Residents were also advised to drink water regularly throughout the day, avoid outdoor activities during peak heat hours – particularly between 11am and 3pm – and reduce prolonged exposure to direct sunlight.

High-risk groups – including children, the elderly, pregnant women and those with underlying health conditions or obesity – have been strongly advised to avoid outdoor activities altogether and seek medical attention if symptoms occur.

The BMA warned that extreme heat can lead to serious health impacts, including heatstroke, and urged the public to stay informed via the AirBKK platform for real-time updates. THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK