Feels like over 52 deg C: Bangkok boils with heat index hitting ‘extreme danger’ level

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Bangkok’s maximum heat index has exceeded 52 deg C and fallen into the “extreme danger” category.

BANGKOK - Bangkok’s heat index exceeded 52 deg C on May 4, reaching the “extreme danger” level, with residents urged to avoid outdoor activity and watch for signs of heatstroke.

The Thai capital was facing a critical heat warning on May 4, according to the Environment Department of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA).

The department urged residents to avoid all outdoor activities, saying the extreme heat could increase the risk of heat-related illness, including heatstroke.

The BMA Environment Department issued its daily forecast for Bangkok’s maximum heat index, warning that the reading had exceeded 52 deg C and fallen into the “extreme danger” category.

The authorities urged both the public and vulnerable groups to avoid outdoor activities altogether. Anyone experiencing unusual symptoms should seek medical attention immediately.

The “dark red” heat warning does not apply only to outdoor workers.

The BMA also urged extra caution among vulnerable groups, including young children aged up to five, older people aged 60 and above, pregnant women, people with underlying health conditions, people with obesity, those who drink alcohol, people who work or exercise outdoors, and tourists.

Symptoms to watch for include fatigue, dizziness, skin rashes, swelling or redness of the body, cramps and, most seriously, heatstroke.

Four heat-index risk levels

The heat index refers to the temperature that the human body actually feels at a given time. It is calculated from air temperature and relative humidity, making it a more useful indicator of heat-related health risks than maximum temperature alone.

The BMA Environment Department has divided the heat-index warning system into four levels:

Caution: 27.0 deg C to 32.9 deg C

People should follow weather warnings. Vulnerable groups are advised to drink clean water regularly.

Warning: 33.0 deg C to 41.9 deg C

Outdoor activities should be reduced between 11am and 3pm. Vulnerable people who experience unusual symptoms should seek medical attention.

Danger: 42.0 deg C to 51.9 deg C

People should closely monitor their condition. Vulnerable groups should see a doctor immediately if unusual symptoms occur.

Extreme danger: 52 deg C and above

All outdoor activities should be avoided. Anyone experiencing abnormal symptoms should seek medical attention immediately.

Where to find cooling shelters and emergency help

Bangkok residents who need to travel or seek refuge during the extreme heat can search for nearby “Heat Escape Rooms” through the Greener Bangkok website.

They can also check for real-time updates via the AIR BKK application.

In an emergency, or if someone loses consciousness because of the heat, the public should call the 1669 emergency hotline immediately. THE NATION/ ASIA NEWS NETWORK