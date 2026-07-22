Bangkok’s Airport Rail Link derailment disrupts services

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

A carriage derailed at the rail link’s maintenance depot, reducing service to one train.

BANGKOK - Bangkok’s Airport Rail Link was reduced to a single operating train on July 22 after a carriage derailed inside its Khlong Tan maintenance depot, blocking other trains from entering or leaving the facility.

Authorities said they hoped to increase services or restore normal operations by the evening, although additional trains and buses would remain available if repairs took longer than expected.

Deputy Transport Minister Siripong Angkasakulkiat visited the depot and met representatives of the Department of Rail Transport, the State Railway of Thailand (SRT), SRT Electrified Train and Asia Era One.

He instructed the agencies to work together to resolve the disruption quickly, minimise the effect on passengers and ensure that safety remained the highest priority.

Carriage derails at depot switch

SRT governor Anan Phonimdaeng said the incident occurred at 12.47am as a four-car Airport Rail Link train returned to the depot after completing its final services on the night of July 21.

The third carriage derailed at switch No 3018 while the train was entering the maintenance facility. It then obstructed the access route used to move trains between the depot and the operating line.

As a result, other trains could not be deployed for normal services between Phaya Thai and Suvarnabhumi Airport.

Officials were investigating the precise cause of the derailment.

Asia Era One, the Airport Rail Link operator, described the incident as a technical fault at the train turnback point inside the depot.

Repair teams began examining the problem shortly after it was reported, but the work required more time than initially expected. Only one train could therefore be placed in temporary service during the morning.

The operator said the limited service continued to meet operational safety standards and posed no risk to passengers.

A service advisory was issued through the Airport Rail Link Facebook page at 5am and circulated through other media channels.

Special trains and shuttle buses deployed

The SRT arranged seven additional trains during the morning, using both third-class diesel railcars and air-conditioned carriages.

The special services operated on the Lat Krabang–Makkasan–Bangkok route, terminating at Hua Lamphong railway station.

The Bangkok Mass Transit Authority also provided shuttle buses between:

Suvarnabhumi Airport: Level 2, Gate 9

Airport Rail Link Makkasan station: ground-floor pick-up point

The measures were introduced to move stranded passengers and provide alternatives while Airport Rail Link capacity remained restricted.

Officials were stationed at every Airport Rail Link station to assist passengers, provide service information and explain alternative routes.

Passengers could also connect with other rail services through:

Hua Mak station: MRT Yellow Line

Asok railway halt: MRT Blue Line at Phetchaburi station

Bangkok railway station, or Hua Lamphong: MRT Blue Line at Hua Lamphong station

Evening recovery expected

The SRT, SRT Electrified Train and Asia Era One expected more trains to become available during the evening if repair work proceeded according to plan.

Siripong said contingency arrangements would remain in place should the work not be completed, including additional SRT trains and co-ordination with public transport agencies to manage evening passenger demand and reduce crowding.

Passengers can follow service updates through the Airport Rail Link Facebook page, station staff or the call centre at 02-091-1595. THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK