Bangkok’s Siam Paragon shooting: Relatives of Chinese tourist, Myanmar woman claim their bodies

BANGKOK - Relatives collected the bodies of a Myanmar woman and a Chinese tourist from the Police General Hospital on Wednesday afternoon.

The two women were killed when a 14-year-old went on a shooting spree in a downtown Bangkok mall on Tuesday evening.

The Myanmar woman’s relatives showed up at the Forensic Institute at noon to pick up the body, bud declined to speak to reporters.

Autopsy results show a gunshot hit her in the lung and heart.

The National Police chief Pol General Torsak Sukvimol reportedly donated a coffin to the Myanmar woman’s family.

Earlier on Wednesday, the deceased woman’s employer had described her as a “lovely” person who was fluent in Thai, Chinese and English. She earned a high salary and sent about 10,000 baht (S$371) every month to her parents in Myanmar, they said.

The employer also said they would keep the woman’s spirit alive by sending money to her parents every month.

After the Myanmar family left, relatives of the Chinese victim showed up to claim her body. It had been reported earlier that the Chinese family appeared reluctant to reclaim her remains. Reporters were, meanwhile, kept away from covering the incident.

Separately, Mr Sakolphat Kijdamrongsak from the Justice Ministry said the ministry will provide a compensation of 200,000 baht each for the slain victims. He added that the compensation for the injured will be determined later on a case-by-case basis.

He said he believes the injured will receive no more than 40,000 baht for treatment plus 20,000 for rehabilitation. Those who are unable to work will be compensated 353 baht per day for no more than a year. THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK