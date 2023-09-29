Bangkok’s fine dining scene lures tourists to Thailand

BANGKOK - When chef Thitid Tassanakajohn first opened his Thai fine dining establishment Le Du in Bangkok in 2013, his four-course set menu was 990 baht (S$37 today).

It was a steal compared to fine dining establishments worldwide, but a fortune in a city where Thai cuisine had for decades been characterised as street food.

Mr Tassanakajohn was told he’d be forced to close within months for charging so much for food made with local products. On nearby sidewalks, dishes featuring similar ingredients were available for less than a dollar.

The chef, of course, prevailed. Le Du currently has a Michelin star, and Mr Tassanakajohn has a second restaurant, Nusara. The classic Thai eatery–named after his grandmother and located near the royal palace–is ranked No. 3 on Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants list.

Le Du and Nusara are two of a cluster of upscale restaurants in the Thai capital that are climbing up international and regional best restaurant lists. They’ve turned one of the planet’s foremost destinations for cheap eats into a port of call for foodies seeking a luxurious experience alongside their khao mun gai (steamed chicken on rice).

“You know street food with Bangkok, with Thailand. Everyone in the world knows,” Mr Tassanakajohn says. “We are a new destination for more fine dining, more sophisticated bars and restaurants.”

Restaurants like his are catering to culinary-minded travellers who are increasingly important to Thailand’s tourism industry, which accounted for an estimated 11.5 per cent of gross domestic product before the pandemic, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand is targeting revenue of 2.3 trillion baht this year–with 20 per cent of that coming from food. The agency says it aims for gastronomy to account for 25 per cent of tourist spending by 2027.

“What we’ve seen with our travellers is that they are interested, and they want to combine those fine dining experiences at the restaurants with those really top-notch local food experiences.” says Ms Nicola Marshall, who designs and oversees culinary tours at Intrepid, an Australia-based global travel company.

Clients might fly into Bangkok a day or two before a tour and book themselves into a fine-dining restaurant, she says, before embarking on a guided trip full of less-pricey eats.

“Thai politicians often say we want ‘high quality tourists,’ meaning we want tourists with high purchasing power. But do we have enough fancy places for them?” says Mr Somprawin Manprasert, chief economist at Siam Commercial Bank, one of Thailand’s biggest lenders.

“That’s why I think having more fine dining spots in Thailand–like right now–creates a good opportunity that really allows us to attract big-spender tourists.”