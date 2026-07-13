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Bangkok pub fire kills at least 27 people, reports say

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The fire was believed to have started at Rong Beer Na Lat Phrao, a popular pub in Bangkok’s Chatuchak district.

The fire was believed to have started at Rong Beer Na Lat Phrao, a popular pub in Bangkok’s Chatuchak district.

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BANGKOK - A fire that engulfed a pub in Bangkok early on July 13 killed at least 27 people, the Associated Press reported, citing officials.

Thailand's Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said the cause of the fire remained under investigation, according to AP.

Exact details were not immediately clear, but the fire was believed to have started at a pub in Bangkok's Chatuchak district, Sky News reported.

Local media identified the venue as Rong Beer Na Lat Phrao, described by Sky News as a popular local venue. REUTERS

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