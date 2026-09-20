Bangkok MRT track fire prompts evacuation from station building, causes 60-minute delay

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Passengers have been evacuated from the affected building.

BANGKOK – A fire on the tracks of Bangkok’s Metropolitan Rapid Transit (MRT) Blue Line prompted the evacuation of passengers from a station building on Sept 20, while operator Bangkok Expressway and Metro Public Company Limited (BEM) reported delays of about 60 minutes at some stations.

BEM said an electrical fault occurred at around 12.30pm (1.30pm Singapore time) between Tao Poon and Bang Pho stations, affecting trains heading towards Tha Phra.

Firefighters attended the Blue Line incident, and the evacuation of passengers from the station building had been completed. Officials were investigating the cause of the fire.

BEM advised Blue Line passengers to allow extra travel time, apologising for the inconvenience and thanking them for their understanding. THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK