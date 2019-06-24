Bangkok man allegedly sets bed-ridden son afire

BANGKOK (THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A 64-year-old man in Bangok, Thailand, faces charges for allegedly pouring gasoline on his ailing, bed-ridden, 38-year-old son and setting him alight late Saturday night (June 22).

The victim's mother and elder sister soon doused the flames, but he suffered burns to his torso and legs.

Police were waiting for the father to sober up before questioning him and considering charges.

The names of the family members have not been released.

Police captain Maitree Malila, deputy inspector of Thung Song Hong police, said the call came in at midnight and personnel were dispatched to the condominium building on Soi Chaeng Wattana 6 in Lak Si district.