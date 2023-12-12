Bangkok gears up for a week of poor air quality

BANGKOK - Bangkok residents are advised to brace themselves for elevated levels of PM2.5 pollution until Dec 17, the Pollution Control Department said on Dec 11.

The department anticipates improved air quality on Dec 18, attributing it to better air circulation.

The most severely affected areas are in eastern Bangkok, followed by the western district of Thonburi.

The department classifies the air quality at an “orange” level, signifying potential health impacts.

The public is urged to wear face masks when outdoors or engaging in activities in open areas while minimising outdoor exposure.

Monitoring the air quality in Bangkok is possible through the AirBKK app, the website airbkk.com, Line ALERT, and Line @airbangkok.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration also calls on the public to report any activities contributing to pollution in Bangkok through the Traffy Fondue app.

Thai cities, including the capital Bangkok, have regularly topped global rankings for poor air quality in 2023. THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK, AFP