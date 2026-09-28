Bangkok flood jet ski rider faces court on Sept 28

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A widely circulated video showed the rider accelerating and making sharp turns, sending waves towards homes and roadside structures.

BANGKOK – Thai police in Bangkok’s Makkasan sub-district have arrested and charged a man with causing a nuisance after a jet ski ride on Bangkok’s flooded New Phetchaburi Road. Police planned to bring the rider before a court on Sept 28.

A widely circulated video showed the rider accelerating and making sharp turns, sending waves towards homes and roadside structures.

News agency Tnews reported that residents’ property had been damaged, although the report did not specify the extent of the damage or identify those affected.

The jet ski rider also posted footage on his personal Facebook account with the caption “B K K D R I F T”. The video showed water spraying across pavements, pedestrian bridge steps and roadside walls as the rider manoeuvred through the flooded street.

During preliminary questioning, the rider told police he had been unaware of the relevant cultural expectations and precautions.

The rider said a foreign friend had encouraged the display, suggesting that similar performances abroad helped lift the spirits of people facing stressful situations.

The rider said he travelled to the flooded road with a Thai friend who filmed the jet ski outing.

Police also planned to ask the court to order forfeiture of the jet ski used in the incident. The reported plan remained a request for judicial consideration, rather than a forfeiture order already issued. THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK