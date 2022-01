BANGKOK - Thailand's biggest opposition party won control of a Bangkok constituency in a by-election on Sunday (Jan 30), in the latest blow for the beleaguered ruling Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP).

Unofficial results of Bangkok's Constituency 9 poll, which covers Laksi and Chatuchak districts, show Pheu Thai's Surachat Thienthong winning 29,416 votes, some 9,000 votes more than the second-best performing candidate, Mr Karoonpon Tieansuwan, from the opposition Move Forward Party.