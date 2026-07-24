Bangkok bus stranded across railway tracks after sudden traffic stop, driver disciplined

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Traffic came to an abrupt halt as the bus was crossing the railway line, leaving it stranded over the tracks.

BANGKOK – A Bangkok bus driver has been disciplined after a Route 204 air-conditioned bus became stranded across railway tracks at the Ratchaprarop Road crossing when the traffic ahead suddenly stopped.

The Bangkok Mass Transit Authority (BMTA) issued a statement on July 24 after footage of the incident was circulated on social media the previous day.

It apologised for the incident and instructed all drivers to comply strictly with operating rules and assess traffic conditions carefully before entering railway crossings.

The bus, operating on Route 204 (2-52) with fleet number 8-55128, had stopped across the tracks while waiting for traffic to move.

At about 10.30am, the bus was travelling towards Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal when it reached the Ratchaprarop crossing. The traffic signal was green and the vehicle proceeded normally, according to BMTA, which reviewed GPS records and questioned the driver and other people involved.

Traffic then came to an abrupt halt as the bus was crossing the railway line, leaving it stranded over the tracks.

An inspector who was on board immediately began handling the situation as per emergency safety procedures.

The inspector coordinated with State Railway of Thailand officials and local volunteers to manage traffic and help the bus move clear of the railway line.

BMTA said the vehicle was able to leave the tracks safely and the driver has been punished under its regulations.

The authority ordered staff and other personnel to follow the highest safety measures to maintain public confidence in its services. THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK