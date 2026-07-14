Bangkok bar fire: 3 more die in hospital, pushing death toll to 30

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Shoes are seen at the back door in the aftermath of a fire at the Rong Beer Na Lat Phrao bar in Bangkok on July 13.

BANGKOK – The death toll from a fire at a popular bar and restaurant in Bangkok has risen to 30 after three more critically injured victims died in hospital. Authorities have identified 27 of the victims, while three remain unidentified.

The late-night blaze broke out at about 11.50pm local time on July 12 (12.50am on July 13 in Singapore time) at Rong Beer Na Lat Phrao, a large restaurant and brewery in Bangkok’s Chatuchak district, leaving several families grieving as others continued to await news of missing relatives.

In an update issued at 9am on July 14, the Chatuchak District Office reported that three people who had been classified as critically injured had died, bringing the total number of fatalities to 30.

Of the victims, 27 have been formally identified, while forensic officials are working to establish the identities of the remaining three.

The district office also reported that 75 people had been injured. Of these, 24 were classified as red-category patients with serious injuries, 15 as yellow-category patients with moderate injuries and 36 as green-category patients with minor injuries.

All patients in the green category have been discharged from hospital. THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK